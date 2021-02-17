Trump Attacks Republican Senator McConnell After Acquittal

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 13:18 Hits: 3

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, days after seven Republican senators joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict him of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said and blamed McConnell for Republican Party's 2020 Senate losses.

"He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," he added.

On Sunday, McConnell voted to acquit Trump but sharply criticized the former president for inciting the Capitol riot.

Since Nov 2020, there has been a significant decline in the share of voters calling themselves Republicans, according to The Economist/YouGov polls. A monthly average of 42% of voters called themselves Reps before 11/3; today, 37% do. Capitol riot may have accelerated the trend. pic.twitter.com/QltBbOW0JI February 16, 2021

"There's no question - none - that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day... The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their President," he said in a speech on the Senate floor shortly after the vote.

"Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty," McConnell added, pointing out that the former President is "still liable for everything he did."

Earlier on Tuesday, Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and of conspiring with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and extremist groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to try to prevent the Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

