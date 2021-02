Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 14:05 Hits: 4

In Germany, everyone who wants a coronavirus vaccine should receive one by September. But this plan will only work if millions of people accept the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-astrazeneca-vaccine-remains-unpopular-in-germany/a-56630827?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf