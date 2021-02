Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 16:47 Hits: 4

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from a top Vatican post of Cardinal Robert Sarah, a hero to many conservatives who often clashed with the pontiff on theological matters. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/21/conservative-african-cardinal-who-clashed-with-pope-leaves-post