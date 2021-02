Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 18:10 Hits: 6

ANKARA (Reuters) - The common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Ankara wants improved cooperation with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday striking a rare conciliatory tone. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/21/turkey039s-erdogan-says-common-interests-with-us-outweigh-differences