WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will hold his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the two neighbors, the White House said on Saturday. Read full story

