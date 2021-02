Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 12:55 Hits: 1

So far 45 people have been rescued, while five to 10 others are believed to be missing off Lampedusa's southern coast.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/20/italys-coastguard-searches-for-survivors-after-migrant-shipwreck