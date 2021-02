Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 14:34 Hits: 4

King Mswati III says Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication, which he didn't name, to help him recover.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/20/eswatini-king-recovers-from-covid-takes-drugs-sent-by-taiwan