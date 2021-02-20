Earth Matters: Alligators have a cold weather trick; despite pandemic, solar and wind soared in 2020

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

Earth Matters is a weekly compendium of wonderful, disturbing, and hideous news briefs about the environment.

As you may recall, when the Donald Trump arrived in the White House in 2017, he called for a review of national monument designations made by presidents under the Antiquities Act of 1906. There was a pre-determined result. Trump was keen on eliminating or shrinking two national monuments in Utah that President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton had designated—Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. He needed cover to do the deed. So the review scrutinized 27 national monuments of 100,000 acres or more established since 1996. As Chris D’Angelo reported last week, “That process featured administration officials cozying up to monument opponents, cherry-picking data and dismissing overwhelming public support for maintaining protected sites, and ended with Trump carving more than 2 million acres away from two sites in southern Utah.” Persuaded by attorneys that he couldn’t get rid of any monuments, he settled for cutting 85% of the Bears Ears acreage and half the Grand Staircase-Escalante. Those decisions are the subject of ongoing lawsuits whose plaintiffs argue that a president has no authority to shrink a monument designated by a predecessor.

The day Joe Biden became president, among his stack of executive orders was one designed to follow up on a campaign promise to restore land to the two monuments and “reverse the Trump administration’s assaults on America’s natural treasures.” Biden ordered a 60-day review of monument decisions. Since then, the administration has reached out to Native tribes, elected officials, and others with an interest in the monuments’ future. The five-tribe Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition was instrumental together with environmental advocates in bringing the monument into being and gaining an agreement to co-manage it. Native peoples have long considered parts of Bears Ears sacred land, which is filled with Indigenous artifacts, including petroglyphs that date back millennia. The coalition’s voice was pretty much excluded from the Trump review that one Native activist labeled “scripted.” Although the Biden administration did not say who it has contacted in the review process, it’s clear that American Indians won’t be ignored this time. For one thing, Rep. Deb Haaland, an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo and Biden’s choice for secretary of the Department of Interior, opposed the shrinking of the monuments.

