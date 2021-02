Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 09:48 Hits: 7

In 1945, Nazi prisoners were marched past Rembert Boese's family home. Years later, after learning about the incident, he investigated the harrowing death march. Today, he wants the victims to be remembered properly.

