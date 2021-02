Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 10:51 Hits: 5

A police raid on a shipyard in Myanmar's second-largest city turned violent on Saturday when authorities fired live rounds at protesters gathering to stop arrests, killing at least one person and injuring several more, according to medical workers.

