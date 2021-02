Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 19:36 Hits: 3

U.S. President Joe Biden warned allies that the world is at an “inflection point” in the ideological battle between democratic and autocratic values, and called on them to join with Washington in defending freedom.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-calls-on-allies-to-defend-freedom-accuses-russia-of-undermining-democracy/31112066.html