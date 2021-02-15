Trump Acquitted in Senate Impeachment Trial After Lawmakers Refuse to Call Witnesses

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 13:17 Hits: 3

The Senate voted 57 to 43 to convict Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection, but the vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to find the former president guilty. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats to convict, making it the most bipartisan impeachment trial verdict ever. House impeachment managers did not include any witnesses, after Republicans threatened to prolong the trial for weeks or even months and grind other congressional business to a halt if witnesses were called to testify. Instead, a single statement by Congressmember Jaime Herrera Beutler was entered into the record before the final vote on conviction. “This was about choosing country over Donald Trump, and 43 Republican members chose Trump,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/15/senate_impeachment_trial_donald_trump_acquittal