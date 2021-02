Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 03:18 Hits: 6

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny is facing two decisions in a Moscow court, including an appeal of a prison sentence handed down following his return to Russia following treatment for a near-deadly poisoning attack.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-russia-court-veteran-sentence-defamation/31112560.html