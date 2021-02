Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 07:50 Hits: 6

The United States imposed additional sanctions on a Russian vessel and the ship’s owner for their work on the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, but the move was immediately criticized as inadequate by Republican lawmakers.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-nord-stream-2-sanctions-republican-criticism/31112654.html