Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 08:07 Hits: 6

Winter storms across wide swaths of the central US have closed roads and left millions of vaccine doses sitting in distribution hubs. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-us-winter-storms-delay-vaccine-distribution/a-56633781?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf