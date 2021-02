Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:35 Hits: 3

At the Munich Security Conference, Joe Biden proclaimed the revival of the trans-Atlantic alliance with a forward-looking agenda that puts democratic resilience first. But the US still has much to prove to a wary Europe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-message-from-munich-resilience-is-the-foundation-of-trans-atlantic-security/a-56632869?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf