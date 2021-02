Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:37 Hits: 3

In-form Wolfsburg made light work of Arminia Bielefeld on Friday night as they maintained their stealthy rise up the table. For Arminia Bielefeld, it’s back to square one after their heroics against Bayern Munich.

