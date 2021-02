Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 23:30 Hits: 4

Spain has witnessed another night of clashes after a rapper was jailed for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. The case has sparked a debate over free speech in the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-sees-fourth-night-of-riots-over-imprisonment-of-rapper/a-56633422?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf