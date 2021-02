Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 03:12 Hits: 7

A first group of 25 asylum-seekers crossed the US border Friday under President Joe Biden's sweeping immigration reforms, while thousands more waited in Mexico hoping that they, too, would be allowed in.

