Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 03:35 Hits: 6

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune released the activists, and a prominent journalist, following his decision to hold new elections. But the protest movement in the country appears to be far from satisfied.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/algeria-frees-over-30-activists-following-presidential-pardons/a-56633680?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf