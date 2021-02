Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 07:39 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Lands and Surveys Department says that the 177 land titles handed over recently for federal purposes were those approved before 2016, with most already developed with schools, hospitals and other public facilities. Read full story

