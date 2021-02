Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:10 Hits: 3

Central American countries are preparing for a wave of migrant caravans containing people from as far away as Africa and Asia to cross their territories, a Guatemala official said Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/central-america-planning-for-wave-of-migrant-caravans-14240506