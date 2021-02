Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 01:57 Hits: 6

Greta Thunberg on Friday tweeted her support for an Indian activist jailed over a guide for anti-government farmers protests, which the Swedish climate campaigner had earlier shared to social media.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greta-thunberg-disha-ravi-india-farmers-protest-toolkit-14241288