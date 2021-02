Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 08:17 Hits: 6

New Zealand started its official rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, while Australia finalised plans to begin inoculations on Monday, a new phase in tackling the virus that both countries have kept largely contained.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-australia-covid-19-vaccination-pfizer-14241756