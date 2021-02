Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 22:39 Hits: 4

Texas power outages are stirring calls for more resilient grids. The need is amplified by climate change and increasingly electrified lifestyles.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0219/Shoring-up-the-grid-What-El-Paso-can-teach-the-rest-of-Texas?icid=rss