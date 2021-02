Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 22:13 Hits: 4

In a reversal of a Trump-era policy, more than 25,000 asylum seekers will be allowed to pursue their claims in the US.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/19/first-batch-of-asylum-seekers-waiting-in-mexico-allowed-into-us