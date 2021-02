Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 13:48 Hits: 3

Remains of a 5,000-year-old brewery have been uncovered in Egypt. So, how did beer make its way from the land of the Pharaohs to Germany?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beer-from-ancient-egypt-to-modern-germany/a-56582300?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf