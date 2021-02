Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 15:56 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden is calling for stricter gun laws. As gun control activists rejoice, gun owners see their right to self-defense at risk. They're saying the move could cost Democrats dearly.

