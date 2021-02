Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 15:45 Hits: 4

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted a picture of himself ice skating with one of the country's top athletes. But the Christian Democrat leader faced criticism that he had broken coronavirus regulations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/skating-on-thin-ice-dutch-finance-minister-appears-to-break-coronavirus-rules/a-56629120?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf