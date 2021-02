Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:58 Hits: 5

Fear of the coronavirus superseded skepticism in Tanzania this week following the death of a well-known politician in Zanzibar. Mourners showed up at public memorials wearing face masks and brandishing disinfectant.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-there-a-hidden-covid-19-crisis-in-zanzibar/a-56627739?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf