Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

Jair Bolsonaro says there will be "changes" at the Brazilian oil giant over four recent price hikes. Truck drivers are angry at the rises that they see as unfair. The company says there are in line with market rates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/petrobras-ceo-under-pressure-from-brazilian-president-over-fuel-hikes/a-56633052?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf