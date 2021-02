Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 17:28 Hits: 3

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the alliance decide to expand a NATO training mission in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 personnel while defence ministers of member states held off on making a final decision on NATO's 9,600-strong support mission in Afghanistan.

