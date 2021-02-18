The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US says it is ready to join talks with Iran, Europe to restore nuclear deal

US says it is ready to join talks with Iran, Europe to restore nuclear deal The Biden administration said Thursday it’s ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. It’s also reversed the Trump administration’s determination that all UN sanctions against Iran had been restored and eased stringent restrictions on the domestic US travel of Iranian diplomats posted to the United Nations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20210218-us-says-it-is-ready-to-join-talks-with-iran-europe-to-restore-nuclear-deal

