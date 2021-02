Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 14:47 Hits: 2

Algeria on Friday released prominent journalist Khaled Drareni and dozens of "Hirak" protest movement activists from jail under presidential pardons issued ahead of the second anniversary of a popular uprising.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210219-algeria-frees-dozens-of-activists-following-presidential-pardons