Irish PM Micheál Martin rules out border poll 'over the next number of years'

Irish PM Micheál Martin rules out border poll 'over the next number of years' In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin ruled out a referendum on Irish unity in the next few years. "I don't foresee a border poll certainly over the next number of years, not during the lifetime of this government," he said. The Taoiseach also insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol would be implemented despite the current post-Brexit "teething problems".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210219-irish-pm-miche%C3%A1l-martin-rules-out-border-poll-over-the-next-number-of-years

