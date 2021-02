Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 19:47 Hits: 4

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States has no plan to ease sanctions or take other steps such as issuing an executive order about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal before possible talks with Iran and major powers, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/20/us-does-not-plan-sanctions-relief-other-steps-before-iran-talks