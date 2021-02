Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:07 Hits: 2

Turkey will begin a gradual return to normal life on a province-by-province basis from March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that nationwide weekend COVID-19 lockdowns would be lifted in some provinces based on infection rates.

