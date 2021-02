Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:58 Hits: 2

USÂ Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Thursday (Feb 17) with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India in the "Quad" framework, a grouping seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/blinken-to-hold-virtual--quad--meeting-with-australia--india--japan-14223062