Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

Jerusalem woke up to the rare experience of seeing its holy sites covered in snow on Thursday (Feb 18), with the Dome of the Rock and the Western Wall under a layer of white after an overnight snowstorm.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jerusalem-snow-old-city-turns-white-14227330