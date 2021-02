Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:45 Hits: 3

The United States is officially re-entering the Paris Agreement, just 107 days after leaving. Expectations are high that the U.S. will step up to its commitments to fight the climate crisis and experts hope to see accelerated and unified progress globally.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0219/The-US-rejoins-the-Paris-Agreement.-Why-does-it-matter?icid=rss