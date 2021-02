Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:52 Hits: 5

The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Uber drivers in Britain should be classified as “workers” – an outcome Uber has fought to avoid in the U.S. and abroad. The ruling paves the way for British drivers to get employment benefits and protections.

