Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 15:37 Hits: 5

Gold surged to new heights in 2020 but has stumbled so far this year with prices slumping to seven-month lows on Friday.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/19/all-that-glitters-2021-worst-start-to-year-for-gold-since-1991