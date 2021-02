Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 15:40 Hits: 3

After two decades of war, the pressure in the United States and elsewhere to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is understandable. But, to avoid a new spiral of violence, it is essential first to devise a clear plan for the country's future.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-taliban-by-carl-bildt-2021-02