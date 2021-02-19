The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Covid-19: The Swedish exception?

Category: World Hits: 6

Covid-19: The Swedish exception? No face masks, no lockdown, no closure of restaurants or schools: the Swedish government relied on the Swedes' self-discipline to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of them supported its decisions and working from home became the norm. But in the end, calls to be responsible and socially distance proved insufficient. Although Sweden's Covid-19 figures are no worse than the European average, the country has reported 10 times more deaths than its Scandinavian neighbours.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210219-covid-19-the-swedish-exception

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version