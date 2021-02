Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 18:27 Hits: 6

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers, who control a little under half of the world's economy, on Friday agreed to "intensify cooperation" in response to the coronavirus pandemic and increase funding commitments for the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries to $7.5 billion.

