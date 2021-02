Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 17:51 Hits: 6

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his concept of "European strategic autonomy" in the defence sector did not mean he wanted to drift apart from the United States but that it would make Europe a more reliable partner and strengthen NATO.

