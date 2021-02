Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 14:59 Hits: 5

Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi, is not solely someone whose credibility in financial markets can lower the Italian borrowing costs and boost Italian stock prices. As he showed in his maiden address, he is a student of history, with strong democratic values and strategic capabilities that Europe badly needs.

