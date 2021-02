Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 15:50 Hits: 5

The European Union should be in no hurry either to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime or to force a diplomatic crisis. Rather than vacillating between resets and crackdowns, the EU should pursue a strategy of “principled indifference.”

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-european-union-strategy-toward-russia-by-mark-leonard-2021-02