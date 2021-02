Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 07:12 Hits: 7

The commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East says the U.S. military is looking for so-called "fallback" bases in Saudi Arabia to protect forces in the event of raised tensions with Iran.

