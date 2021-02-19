The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

East African Community Resilient Amid COVID-19 Crisis -Report

Category: World Hits: 7

East African Community Resilient Amid COVID-19 Crisis -Report

The East African Community (EAC) has demonstrated resilience amid the COVID-19 economic crisis, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa reported on Thursday.

RELATED:

Zimbabwe Receives First Donation of Vaccines From China

"They thought that the region would drown in terms of trade declining catastrophically. But in fact, the EAC economies (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda) have, by global standards, proven to be relatively resilient," the study points out.

The report indicates that by the second half of 2020, EAC economies had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This as trade between block countries became more dynamic despite the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, cargo transit at the border between Kenya and Uganda increased from 7 days to 11 days by the second quarter of 2020.

However, the study warns that the region "is still not out of the woods" and urges governments to diversify their economies and regulate commodity exports' dependence to avoid "unnecessary risks."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/East-African-Community-Resilient-Amid-COVID-19-Crisis--Report-20210218-0023.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version